LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Safety guidelines associated with the coronavirus were further relaxed over the weekend from air travel to outdoor activities. But not everyone appears comfortable with returning to pre-pandemic life.

Along Old Town Pasadena, most people on Saturday night had their masks on, even outdoors, even as the CDC announced last week that fully vaccinated individuals could ditch face coverings while outdoors. Also, this weekend, Delta Airlines was the last major airline to resume selling middle seats.

“Right now, I think that it is getting safer and safer to fly,” said Dr. Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA. “The thing that we all have to remember is that there is no zero risk scenario.”

Dr. Rimoin says COVID case counts have stabilized in Southern California but they have been on the rise in other parts of the country which is why mask mandates remain in place for trains, planes and buses through mid September.

Theme parks and sports venues are welcoming fans back with mask mandates as well.

“When you are in a crowded place, then I can see you wearing the mask,” said Steve Thymes, a resident.

The new guidelines allow fully vaccinated people to go for walks, runs and exercise without a mask, but that’s not the case at the popular Santa Monica pier, which was packed on Saturday.

“If I were going to the pier, then I would wear a mask,” said Dr. Rimoin. She also recommends that if socializing with individuals outside of your household, do so outdoors because only about 10 percent of COVID cases have been transferred outside.