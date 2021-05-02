May is Mental Health Awareness Month so we’re offering unique ways to practice self-care.

TMS – Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) is a technological breakthrough in the treatment of Major Depression. While the exact cause of depression is not known, it is known that depression is characterized by an imbalance of the brain’s neurotransmitters, as well as decreased activity in the frontal lobes of the brain. Cleared for use by the FDA in October 2008, TMS is a non-invasive, non-systemic treatment that utilizes MRI strength magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain known to be underactive in depression.

Southern California TMS was one of the first TMS providers following FDA clearance and is now the nation’s leading provider of TMS Therapy. SoCal TMS focuses on compassionate care, excellence in treatment, and always put the needs of our patients first. With dedicated TMS technicians, experts in case management, and a Medical Director – Dr. Todd Hutton – who is an internationally recognized leader in the field, SoCal TMS offers you the highest level of treatment possible. Visit SoCalTMS.com to learn more.

Horse Therapy!

Horses have been known to help people suffering from a range of mental conditions. It has been found that because horses are prey animals, they “are more highly attuned to environmental activity and sensitive to people’s emotional states than dogs and other animals typically used in assisted therapies.”

At Sunset Ranch Hollywood, they too believe in the calming power of horses as well as getting out in the open air in Griffith Park. Their skilled guides can take you on 1- or 2-hour guided ride into Griffith Park during the day or at sunset, inclusive of a view of the Hollywood sign and expansive views of the city all the way to Catalina. Visit SunsetRanchHollywood.com to schedule a tour!