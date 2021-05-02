SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — Two people have died and 23 others were transported to local hospitals after being pulled from the water in San Diego County after a boat overturned.
The incident Sunday was reported near 200 Catalina near the Cabrillo monument, firefighters said. Both firefighters and lifeguards, along with other agencies, responded to assist.
In all, 23 people were taken to hospitals for treatment. Of those, at least one person required CPR assistance. That person’s current condition was not known. Two others died.
No further information was immediately available.