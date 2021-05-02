LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 2.5-mile stretch of the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles reopened Sunday morning after work was completed on the Sixth Street bridge ahead of schedule.
Caltrans says that work on the southbound freeway was completed just before 9 a.m. Sunday allowing for drivers to use the freeway in both directions.
"For efficiency and less impact to motorists, Caltrans took advantage of the freeway closure for the city's operation and repaired the pavement by replacing damaged concrete slabs under the bridge," Caltrans District 7 Director Tony Tavares said. "Caltrans also took the opportunity to spruce up the area during a SWARM operation."
The northbound side of the 101 Freeway was opened Saturday at 8 p.m. Officials had said the freeway would reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, but it opened ahead of schedule.
The $588 million Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement Project is the largest bridge project in Los Angeles' history.
