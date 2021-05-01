POMONA (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County officials Friday morning received a tour of the Pomona Fairplex, where hundreds of migrant children will be staying beginning Saturday when it opens as a temporary shelter.
The Pomona Fairplex, home of the Los Angeles County Fair, will be capable of housing up to 2,500 unaccompanied migrant children.
It will mostly be used to house children between the ages of 12 and 17. The first group of about 250 children will arrive at the site Saturday, L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis announced.
Solis emphasized Thursday that the housing is temporary and the goal is to reunite children with their families as soon as possible.
“The mission here is to provide whatever support we can once those children come into our arms,” Solis said Friday. “And I just can’t again reiterate how important it is for us to be alongside these children and help them in our community.”
The shelter will be similar to one which opened last week at the Long Beach Convention Center. It will offer recreation, nutrition, education and resources.