HUNTINGTON PARK (CBSLA) — Students 16 and older and parents of students in South East Los Angeles are able to get their COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday at Gage Middle School in Huntington Park.
Northeast Community Clinics will be administering the vaccines at the site, located at 4129 E. Gage Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Parents in the cities of Huntington Park, South Gate, Bell, Cudahy, Maywood, Bell Gardens, Commerce, Lynwood, Downey, as well as surrounding areas can receive the first and second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
People who didn’t make an appointment at RegisterNECC.iccons.com prior to May 1st can register on-site at Gage Middle School from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for a same-day appointment.
The clinic was opened as part of the larger initiative to overcome vaccine hesitancy and increase vaccination rates by meeting communities where they are.
In Huntington Park, 42% of eligible residents received at least one dose, compared to over 50% of eligible Los Angeles county residents as of April 25.