By CBSLA Staff
GORMAN (CBSLA) — All lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway were closed south of Highway 138 near Gorman Saturday morning after about 1,000 gallons of asphalt spilled from a semi-truck tanker.

At approximately 4:22 a.m., California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a semi-truck with a tanker full of asphalt that had spilled into traffic lanes on northbound 5 south of State Route 138, south of Gorman in Los Angeles county.

At 5:30 a.m., the CHP said the snapped trailer was blocking the northbound No. 4 lane of traffic as well as the right shoulder of the highway.

The CHP reported at 6:48 a.m. that all northbound lanes of traffic would be shut down for at least three hours.

Traffic was being diverted to eastbound SR-138, then to either turn either WB SR-138 or to Gorman Post Rd. back to NB to I-5.

Caltrans was on the scene but it was unclear how long the lanes would be closed.

No injuries were reported.

