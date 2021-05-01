GORMAN (CBSLA) — All lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway were closed south of Highway 138 near Gorman Saturday morning after about 1,000 gallons of asphalt spilled from a semi-truck tanker.
At approximately 4:22 a.m., California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a semi-truck with a tanker full of asphalt that had spilled into traffic lanes on northbound 5 south of State Route 138, south of Gorman in Los Angeles county.READ MORE: Containment Of North Fire, Which Threatened Homes In Castaic, Increases To 97%
NB I-5 south of State Route 138 ALL LANES BLOCKED. Approximately 1000 gallons of asphalt spilled from semi-truck tanker. Unknown duration. Traffic diverted to EB SR-138, then to Gorman Post Rd. to rejoin I-5. https://t.co/xbyTKqK844 #sigalert pic.twitter.com/a2e6ryUcRV
— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) May 1, 2021
At 5:30 a.m., the CHP said the snapped trailer was blocking the northbound No. 4 lane of traffic as well as the right shoulder of the highway.READ MORE: Parents Sound Off Over School Conditions In Hacienda Heights, Say Some School Board Members Made Anti-Asian Statements
The CHP reported at 6:48 a.m. that all northbound lanes of traffic would be shut down for at least three hours.
Traffic was being diverted to eastbound SR-138, then to either turn either WB SR-138 or to Gorman Post Rd. back to NB to I-5.
Caltrans was on the scene but it was unclear how long the lanes would be closed.
No injuries were reported.MORE NEWS: Migrant Children Set To Arrive At Pomona Fairplex Saturday
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)