LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The warmest spot in Los Angeles hit triple digits for the first time this year on Thursday, more than a month earlier than it usually does, according to the National Weather Service.
Woodland Hills clocked in Thursday at 100 degrees, a temperature it typically reaches on June 9. However, the National Weather Service says this year is not the first time Woodland Hills hit triple digits in the spring – the earliest the San Fernando Valley hot spot reached 100 was on April 3, 1961.
Interesting Tidbit: Woodland Hills reached 100 degrees for the first time this year. On average, the first 100 degree day occurs on June 9 (however some years during the period of record did not hit 100). The earliest on record occured on April 3, 1961. #CAwx #LAheat
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 29, 2021
Another day of high temperatures are forecast for Woodland Hills and other Southern California cities. Woodland Hills is forecast to hit 99 degrees, but could very easily reach 100 Friday, while the community of Thermal in Coachella Valley could see a high temperature of 105 degrees, breaking its previous record of 104.
Lancaster could also break its previous record of 93 degrees, if it reaches the forecast high of 95 degrees.
The spring heat may cause Southern Californians to flee to the coasts, but a beach hazard statement is in effect until Sunday evening. Forecasters say south-facing beaches could see elevated surf of up to 6 feet and dangerous rip currents.