VENICE (CBSLA) — Handball players at Venice Beach are happy to be back on the courts.
The city closed the courts on April 15 to clean and repaint them after homeless encampments were cleared out.
Players said the encampments had grown during the pandemic. U.S. Handball Association Ambassador Michael Koss led a petition effort to get the city to clean the courts up, and it worked.
"The courts have been made available for us to play again," Koss said. "Everybody came out and we couldn't be happier about it."
Now Koss hopes the city will take the next steps to fence off the area and lock it up at night to keep the courts clean and only accessible to players.