LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead is conducting the NFL Draft from home this weekend after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 50-year-old Snead revealed to reporters that he tested positive Thursday morning, day one of the draft.

Both Snead and head coach Sean McVay were informed Monday that they had been exposed after coming in contact with a Rams staffer who had contracted COVID-19, according to NFL.com.

While Snead tested positive, McVay so far has not, but is also isolating.

The Rams had leased a luxury 9,000 square-foot beachfront home in Malibu to serve as a so-called Draft House.

“So, I did test positive this morning, so I’m going to miss out on drafting at the Rocket Mortgage Draft House, but we’ll move it to the Rocket Mortgage garage here and probably, like the 2020 draft, I’ll do it from remote and be a part of it from here,” Snead joked with reporters.

Snead said he started to feel mild symptoms on Wednesday.

“I was like, ‘OK, this is real,’ but the good thing is nothing major yet. So, we’ll cross our fingers there and treat it a little bit, maybe like the flu.”

Snead disclosed that he has already received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and was scheduled to receive the second dose this week.

“I did have the first vaccination and was going to get the second one, I think it was scheduled for Monday or Tuesday of this week,” Snead said. “So, I’ve been told that it will now be delayed, so I was close to the finish line there.”

His wife tweeted a photo of Snead working Friday morning from home.

He’s up! He’s moving!! He’s doing well!!! He’s already on the phone getting intel…Pretty sure he’s built a Draft fort… Go Rams!! pic.twitter.com/6jlPamye38 — KHS (@KaraHenderson) April 30, 2021

The diagnosis didn’t have a major affect on the Rams draft situation Thursday, because they did not have a first-round selection.

Their first selection will come Friday, where they hold the No. 57 overall pick in the second round. They also have two selections in the third round.

Rounds 2 and 3 will take place Friday, and Round 4 through 7 will be held Saturday.