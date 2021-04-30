SAN DIMAS (CBSLA) — Raging Waters in San Dimas is looking to hire hundreds of people for this summer.
The water park, which has not yet announced a reopening date, says they are looking to hire about 600 0people for a variety of positions. And they're ready to pay those workers well – Raging Waters is offering up to $15 for new team members, and a free basic season pass for each applicant and up to three members of their immediate family if they complete the hiring process by May 23.
Seasonal positions are available for applicants 16 years and older.
Raging Waters' reopening hiring spree is the latest wave of activity across the state, as baseball parks and theme parks reopen, and businesses increase capacity thanks to waning coronavirus cases across the state.
“Creating opportunities for people to get back to work is an important step in the recovery process,” Nick Hager, Raging Waters general manager, said in a statement.
Palace Entertainment, which owns both Raging Waters and Castle Park in Riverside, says they are adding more than 1,400 seasonal jobs this summer as they get ready to open the two other Raging Waters Parks in San Jose and Sacramento. Castle Park reopened on April 9.
Raging Waters is hosting a socially-distanced job fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit ragingwaters.com/employment for details or to submit an application.