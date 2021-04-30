LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — People 16 or over were able to get free COVID-19 vaccinations Friday without an appointment at the Pico Union Project.
The vaccination site, located at 1153 Valencia St., was open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to Councilman Gil Cedillo, who co-hosted the event.
“Although more people are getting vaccinated, we all must continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, not gather with people outside of our household, wash our hands regularly and get vaccinated,” Cedillo said.
"Although more people are getting vaccinated, we all must continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, not gather with people outside of our household, wash our hands regularly and get vaccinated," Cedillo said.

"I know we keep stressing this and we are all tired of these measures, but we must continue if we are going to make it out of the dark. I ask those who have not been vaccinated to take advantage of our Pico Union Project Vaccination Site."
People who get vaccinated also received a free bag of produce.
On Thursday, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer announced a 50% drop in the number in people booking appointments at Los Angeles County vaccination sites, marking the first such drop and leading to more calls for people to get the shots and propel the county toward a return to normalcy.
