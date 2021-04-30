Disneyland reopens Visitors arrive at Disneyland on the day of the park's re-opening on April 30, 2021, in Anaheim, California, after it was closed in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pand6emic. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Disneyland reopens Guests and workers wearing protective masks outside the Indiana Jones Adventure attraction during the reopening of the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California, U.S., on Friday, April 30, 2021. Walt Disney Co.'s original Disneyland resort in California is sold out for weekends through May, an indication of pent-up demand for leisure activities as the pandemic eases in the nation's most-populous state. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Disneyland reopens Guests wearing protective masks walk through the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge themed area during the reopening of the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California, U.S., on Friday, April 30, 2021. Walt Disney Co.s original Disneyland resort in California is sold out for weekends through May, an indication of pent-up demand for leisure activities as the pandemic eases in the nations most-populous state. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Disneyland reopens A worker wearing a protective mask walks between attractions during the reopening of the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California, U.S., on Friday, April 30, 2021. Walt Disney's original Disneyland resort in California is sold out for weekends through May, an indication of pent-up demand for leisure activities as the pandemic eases in the nations most-populous state. Photographer: (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Disneyland reopens Guests pose in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at the Disneyland Resort on April 30, 2021 in Anaheim, California. Guests are being welcomed back as Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park and Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa are reopening. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

Disneyland reopens People enter Disneyland Park as it reopens for the first time since the COVID 19 pandemic forced the park to shut down last year on April 30, 2021 in Anaheim, California. California saw some of the highest infection rates in the nation over the winter but now enjoys some of the lowest. Los Angeles County, for example, is now expected to move from the orange tier of the states economic reopening system based on COVID-19 metrics to the least restrictive yellow tier, which would allow greater reopening freedoms, as early as next week. (David McNew/Getty Images)

Disneyland reopens Bob Chapek, Walt Disney Company CEO, addresses cast members at a ceremony celebrating the reopening of Disneyland Resort on April 30, 2021 in Anaheim, California. Guests are being welcomed back as Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park and Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa are reopening. (Photo by Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

Disneyland reopens Guests spin on Mad Tea Party in Fantasyland at the Disneyland Resort on April 30, 2021 in Anaheim, California. Guests are being welcomed back as Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park and Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa are reopening. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

Disneyland reopens Guests watch the rides in Tomorrowland at the Disneyland Resort on April 30, 2021 in Anaheim, California. Guests are being welcomed back as Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park and Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa are reopening. (Photo by Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

Disneyland reopens Guests as are waved to by workers as they take in the sights and sounds of Main Street U.S.A. at the Disneyland Resort on April 30, 2021 in Anaheim, California. Guests are being welcomed back as Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park and Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa are reopening. (Photo by Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

Disneyland reopens Park visitors get emotional inside Disneyland as the theme park reopens for the first time in more than a year on Friday, April 30, 2021. The reopening of Disneyland, which was shut down in March of last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ``is a monumental day for Anaheim,'' city spokesman Mike Lyster said.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)