POMONA (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County officials Friday morning will be receiving a tour of the Pomona Fairplex, where hundreds of migrant children will soon be staying when it opens as a temporary shelter.
The Pomona Fairplex, home of the Los Angeles County Fair, will be capable of housing up to 2,500 unaccompanied children, L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis said earlier this month.
The Fairplex will mostly be used to house children between the ages of 12 and 17, she added.
The shelter will be similar to one which opened last week at the Long Beach Convention Center.
It was unclear exactly when children would be arriving.