ORANGE (CBSLA) — Four people were injured Friday as fire worked to put out flames at a structure fire Friday in the City of Orange that burned at least two homes.
The Orange City Fire Department was sent to 211 South Earlham Street around 12:42 p.m.
Orange City Firefighters on scene at 211 S Earlham St on 3rd alarm structure fire. Please stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/xTecGq7fwe
— Orange City Fire (@orange_city_fd) April 30, 2021
Three firefighters were said to have suffered electric shock injuries and a civilian had unspecified injuries after being inside one of the homes when the fire started.
The firefighters’ injuries were said to be non-life-threatening and they were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
People were advised to avoid the area.