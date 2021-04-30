LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The personal information of an unspecified number of St. John’s Well Child and Family Center patients were exposed during a data breach in February, the health care clinic said Friday.
St. John’s says it sent notification letters Friday to the potentially affected patients of the incident with information about how to protect their personal information. The clinic also set up a toll-free call center to answer questions about the breach at (833) 903-3643.READ MORE: 3 Firefighters, 1 Civilian Injured As Crews Working To Put Out Flames Burning Multiple Homes In Orange
The data security incident happened on Feb. 3, according to the statement released by St. John’s. The investigation and review of the breach determined that current and former patient names, birthdates, contact information, patient and personal identification numbers, medical treatment or diagnostic information, and insurance information may have been leaked. In one case, a Social Security number was possibly compromised, according to St. John’s.READ MORE: Pico Union Project Offers Free COVID-19 Vaccines Friday Without Appointments
The clinic says it has notified the FBI about the data breach.MORE NEWS: PHOTOS: Disney Welcomes Back Thrilled Visitors
St. John’s Well Child and Family Center has been the medical administrator of COVID-19 vaccines and tests at several sites recently, including clinics at Abraham Lincoln High School, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Clinton Elementary School in Compton, the East Los Angeles Civic Center, and at testing at the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in Long Beach. It’s unclear if the compromised information came from any of those recent vaccination or testing events.