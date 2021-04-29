THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — Authorities need help identifying two men captured on surveillance video installing at least one of five debit card skimming devices found at ATMs in Thousand Oaks.

Ventura County sheriff’s officials say five ATM debit card skimming devices have been found installed at both walk-up and drive-up ATMs and are believed to targeting EDD debit cards. EDD debit cards do not contain EMV chips, which encrypts the data, and allows fraudsters to skim the card data more easily, according to investigators.

The ATMs had been outfitted with “deep insert skimmers,” a wafer-thin fraud device that fits invisibly in a cash machine’s card acceptance slot to capture access card data. They are usually accompanied by a pinhole camera glued or taped to the outside of the ATM machine to capture the card’s PIN number. Together, these devices collect ATM and debit card data so fraudulent withdrawals can be made from a victim’s account.

Authorities did not identify where the devices were found, but say they have seen an increase in skimmers being used in Ventura County. As a precaution, authorities recommend people go inside a bank to withdraw cash from an ATM or cover the key pad with your other hand while inputting a PIN number.

Two men were captured on surveillance footage while installing one of these skimming devices. Anyone with information about the men, or the ATM skimming devices, can contact Ventura County Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $1,000 for information is available.