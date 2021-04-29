SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — A gas main was ruptured during an excavation in Santa Monica Thursday, prompting road closures and the evacuation of about 65 homes.
Santa Monica Fire Department personnel responded to the gas leak around 11:40 a.m. in the area of Stanford Street and Lipton Avenue.
According to the fire department, a 16-inch underground gas main was ruptured during excavation causing a natural gas leak.
Firefighters and the SMFD hazmat team were monitoring the area.
Street closures were in place on Lipton Avenue from Centinela Avenue to Stanford Avenue and the intersection of Franklin Street and Wilshire Boulevard.
🚦Street Closures remain in place:
➡️LIPTON AV Closed from CENTINELA AV to STANFORD AV.
➡️FRANKLIN ST/WILSHIRE BLVD Closed to traffic – Please avoid the area – use alternative routes. https://t.co/bEilLV6Hhh
— Santa Monica Fire (@SantaMonicaFire) April 29, 2021
People were told to avoid the area and use alternate routes. The Santa Monica Police Department was on scene assisting with traffic control.
Southern California Gas Co. was on the scene working to repair and restore gas service. SoCalGas said the damage was caused by a third-party contractor working in the area.
The fire department said it could be several hours until the area could be reopened.
No injuries were reported and there was no damage to any structures.
