COMPTON (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed Thursday evening in the unincorporated Rancho Dominguez area near Compton.
The shooting was reported about 9:45 p.m. in the 2600 block of Victoria Street, near Laurel Park Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.READ MORE: Inside The Mind Of A Hoarder: 'We Are Isolated. We Are Shunned.'
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.READ MORE: Shots Fired At Deputy On Patrol In Compton
A description of a suspect or motive for the shooting were not immediately available.MORE NEWS: Anaheim Jury Finds Police Largely Responsible For Christopher Eisinger's Death, Awards Family Nearly $1.8M In Damages
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)