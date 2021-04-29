CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Death, Rancho Dominguez, Shooting

COMPTON (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed Thursday evening in the unincorporated Rancho Dominguez area near Compton.

The shooting was reported about 9:45 p.m. in the 2600 block of Victoria Street, near Laurel Park Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.

A description of a suspect or motive for the shooting were not immediately available.

