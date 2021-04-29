LAKE LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An armed man who barricaded himself in a residence in the Lake Los Angeles area near Palmdale Thursday was killed during a deputy-involved shooting.
Deputies were sent to the area of Rawhide Avenue and 170th Street East around 8:30 a.m. according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The sheriff’s department said it was not clear if he had actually fired shots from his gun but they said he at least pointed it at people.
The standoff continued until late Thursday morning. The sheriff's department later said the man was shot during the shooting and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately clear.
No deputies were injured in the shooting.
