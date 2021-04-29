NEAR LAX (CBSLA) — An innocent man and woman were killed when a suspect under pursuit slammed into their car near Los Angeles International Airport in Inglewood late Wednesday night.
The collision occurred on Glasgow Avenue, near Olive street, at about 10:40 p.m.
California Highway Patrol officers were in pursuit of a pickup truck which had just run a red light, a CHP spokesperson told CBSLA. Less than a minute into the pursuit, the truck slammed into a sedan.
The driver of the sedan, a man, was rushed to a hospital, where he died, according to CHP. His female passenger was pronounced dead on scene.
Their names were not immediately released. Both were in their 20s or 30s, CHP said.
The male suspect, who investigators believe was under the influence of drugs, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, CHP disclosed.
The exact circumstances of the crash are under investigation. It’s unclear exactly what charges the suspect might face.