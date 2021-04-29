LA VERNE (CBSLA) – A La Verne fire station which was forced to shutter last year due to staffing shortages could soon reopen.
The La Verne Fire Department was forced to close Fire Station No. 3, located at 5100 Esperanza Drive, back in January of 2020 over staffing shortages, a situation which was then exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
However, Mayor Tim Hepburn last week issued a $1.2 million proposal that would allow the fire station to reopen with a full engine company. It would also beef up staffing at fire stations No. 1 and No. 2.
"This staffing up, and putting this in the budget for a revenue source to fund this, the most important thing is the safety of our firefighters, the safety of our residents," Hepburn told CBSLA Wednesday.
He is expected to present his proposal to the La Verne City Council on May 17. Hepburn said the city is also looking into the option of possibly contracting with the L.A. County Fire Department for firefighting services.