LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Thursday updated its mask mandate to align with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the updated order, fully vaccinated people can gather or conduct activities outdoors without wearing a mask when alone, with members of their household or when in a small group of people who are not fully vaccinated and not at high risk for severe illness or death from COVID-19.

People must still wear face coverings — regardless of vaccination status — at crowded outdoor events, in crowded spaces where physical distancing cannot be maintained, in indoor public settings, at worksites and businesses and in any setting where face coverings are required by the facility or business.

RELATED: New Reopening Guidelines For Water Parks Will Require Face Masks, But Not In The Water

Those who are not yet fully vaccinated, including those who have only received one dose of the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, will still need to continue wearing face coverings in all settings when they are around people not in their household.

“While these changes are appropriate and science-based, they can create unintended risk if individuals not yet fully vaccinated discontinue wearing their masks in situations where they may become infected,” Public Health said Tuesday in a statement following the CDC’s new guidance. “More than 50% of the people living in Los Angeles County are not yet fully vaccinated and intermingling with others who are not vaccinated and unmasked increases the possibility of virus transmission.”

RELATED: If You’re Fully Vaccinated, Should You Still Get A COVID Test?

The latest Health Officer Order also removes the limitations on operating hours for bars and allows for indoor arcades and indoor playgrounds to reopen. The changes go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Also on Thursday, health officials reported 416 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 1,232,727 cases and 23,872 deaths. There were 410 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 26% of whom were being treated in intensive care units.