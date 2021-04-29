COMPTON (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot at while responding to a call Thursday night. Law enforcement is still looking for the shooter or shooters.
It happened around 10 p.m. on Euclid Avenue in Compton. The deputy believes as many as 12 shots were fired at him, none of them hit him and he was not injured.
Deputies set up a massive perimeter looking for the person or people who might have done it. The motive of the shooting is still unclear.
