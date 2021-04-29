SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — An Anaheim jury Thursday awarded the family of a man killed while in police custody nearly $1.8 million in damages after finding that the officers were largely responsible for the 35-year-old man’s death.

According to attorneys, the jury awarded $2,275,000 to the family, but the total will be decreased to about $1.8 million because the panel found that officers were 78% responsible for Christopher Eisinger’s death, with Eisinger’s responsible for the rest.

On March 2, 2018, officers with the Anaheim Police Department confronted Eisinger while responding to reports of a suspicious person in a residential neighborhood. According to police, Eisinger “violently” resisted arrest.

Attorneys for the family said police used a deadly technique to subdue the man, who was homeless at the time, and ignored his pleas that he could not breathe.

The city’s attorneys argued that the officers officers were using a technique to avoid fighting with the suspect and were just restraining him. The city also maintained that the officers were not negligent.

“Our officers responded to a resident’s call for help on a burglary in progress,” city spokesperson Mike Lyster said. “At all times, our officers acted responsibly in their duty to uphold public safety. At no time did they use force that could be seen as excessive for the challenging situation they faced. Any loss of life is tragic.”

Eisinger’s mom, Katrina, said she was happy the officers were held accountable for the death of her son.

“We won,” she said. “We won justice for Chris. He shouldn’t have died that night. We miss him so much.”

She and her attorney, Annee Della Donna, called on the Orange County District Attorney’s Office to reopen the case and consider criminal charges against the officers.

