NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Chipotle Mexican Grill is giving away 250,000 burritos to healthcare workers Thursday and inviting people to thank medical professionals in their community through a virtual thank you wall.
Healthcare workers can sign up to receive a free burrito starting at 10 a.m. Thursday at giving.chipotle.com.
Meanwhile, community members can leave a message of appreciation on Chipotle’s Instagram, Facebook and TikTok accounts, and view the virtual thank you wall here.
The Newport Beach-based company is also launching an e-gift card program that will support health care workers.
Starting Wednesday, the brand began matching 10% of special e-gift card purchases and will continue to do so through May 9 and donate the funds — up to $250,000 — to the American Nurses Foundation.
“Given the events of the past year, we are once again bringing our fans together to show appreciation for the heroic efforts of the healthcare community,” said Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer.
Last year, Chipotle gave away 100,000 burritos to healthcare workers between April 6 and April 10.
