CARSON (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s employees put on a delicious event to help one of their longtime employees as she recovers from a stroke.
Diana McWhorter, a 30-year employee of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, works at the Lomita station as its front desk greeter and operator. Her coworkers say she is a kind and generous person, so they wanted to do what they could to help her with medical expenses.
"Law enforcement's a big family," sheriff's Capt. James Powers said. "With all the giving that she does, it's an opportunity to give back."
So the Carson Sheriff’s Station hosted a barbecue fundraiser, to help raise money to put toward McWhorter’s medical expenses.
McWhorter suffered a setback at the end of February, after initially recovering from the stroke on Jan. 31. She remains at Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Torrance, but her sister Sheryl McWhorter says she's coming along in her recovery.
A Gofundme has also been set up to help pay for medical expenses not covered by insurance.