LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Six more cases of hepatitis have been linked to the Real Water-brand of alkaline drinking water.
Real Water, which is based in Nevada, has been linked to a total of 11 confirmed cases of hepatitis. The first five cases, which were reported between November and December of last year, all involved children who needed hospitalization.
The newly-identified cases all involve adults. Fifty more cases are under investigation after being reported to the Southern Nevada Health District, to a doctor, or because their Real Water subscription was canceled due to health concerns.
Acute non-viral hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver caused by exposure to toxins, autoimmune disease or drinking too much alcohol. Symptoms can include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, joint pain, and yellow skin or eyes.
The FDA has recommended consumers, restaurants and retailers to stop drinking, cooking with, selling or serving Real Water alkaline water.