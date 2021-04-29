LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two people were hurt when a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended in a crash in Hollywood late Wednesday night.
The incident began sometime before 9:45 p.m. when Los Angeles police began a pursuit with a stolen car carrying three people.
The short chase came to an end on Sunset Boulevard, at North Gardner Street, when the suspect vehicle slammed into a moving car, and then hit a parked car.
Two people in the first car that was struck were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.
The three suspects were arrested. At least two of them were juveniles, police said.