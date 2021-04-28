ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — UCI Health Family Health Center in Anaheim is helping local high school students and their families get vaccinated.

Sunny Hills High School junior Jaelyn De Leon went to UCI Health in Anaheim to get her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The family clinic is making a push to vaccinate teenagers and their families living in underserved communities.

“I do feel relieved,” De Leon said. “I feel like I don’t have to always be on top of my toes when I go outside and keeping distance and everything.”

It also means the 17-year-old will head back into the classroom after her second dose.

Dr. Jose Mayorga runs the UCI Family Health Centers and has been working hard in the Latino community to debunk myths about the vaccine.

He’s teamed up with the Anaheim Union High School District to spread the word and get shots into the arms of essential workers and their teenage children.

“Just this morning we vaccinated twins and their mom and we were super excited to have them here,” Mayorga said. “As a matter of fact, the son was the one who told his mom, ‘Mom, I think we should get vaccinated.’ They did their research, I answered some questions today and the rest is history.”

De Leon said that most of her friends are getting vaccinated because they live in multi-generational homes.

She hasn’t bought into the untruths of the vaccine.

“I always hear people saying, ‘Oh there’s going to be a chip in it that they can track you’ and I’m like it’s not true, it’s a vaccine. It’s like getting a flu shot.”

With one shot down, De Leon proudly showed off her vaccine card.

“To those of my friends who aren’t vaccinated yet, I recommend it and to those who have already had it done I hope to see you soon,” she said.

De Leon said she can’t wait to have a normal high school senior year next year.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday but will set aside 300 doses for Saturday.