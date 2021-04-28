LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating a purported shooting which shattered the windows of a van that was traveling along a freeway in Northeast Los Angeles early Wednesday morning.
A man told CBSLA that he was driving to work when at least one shot shattered the window of his Kia Sedona along the 5 Freeway near Broadway sometime before 6:30 a.m.
The man continued driving, making his way onto the northbound 2 Freeway, before exiting at San Fernando Road in Glassell Park, where he pulled into a parking lot and called 911, he said.
California Highway Patrol told CBSLA that no bullet fragments were found.
The driver was not hurt. He told CBSLA he did not see the shooter.
This comes after two vehicles were shot at along the 405 Freeway near Westminster in Orange County on Tuesday afternoon.
Both vehicles pulled into the same gas station and their drivers called 911. Neither was injured.
No bullets were found in those shootings either. The CHP spokesperson told CBSLA that investigators do not believe the Westminster shootings are linked to Wednesday morning’s incident in Northeast L.A.