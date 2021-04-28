TONIGHT ON CBSN LAImmediately Following The Presidential Address - Join Us For A Live Town Hall Discussing Local Impact Of The President's Plans
By CBSLA Staff
SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — Two people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition Wednesday after a shooting at a Sherman Oaks apartment complex, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two people, an off-duty LAPD officer and a suspect, were taken to the hospital in unknown condition after the shooting. (CBSLA)

The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Vesper Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

An off-duty LAPD officer was shot in the incident and taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to a police statement. Police said a suspect was taken into custody before also being taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

It was not immediately known what led up to the shooting or if there were any outstanding suspects.

