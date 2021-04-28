SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — Two people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition Wednesday after a shooting at a Sherman Oaks apartment complex, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Vesper Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
An off-duty LAPD officer was shot in the incident and taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to a police statement. Police said a suspect was taken into custody before also being taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
It was not immediately known what led up to the shooting or if there were any outstanding suspects.
