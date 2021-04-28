TEMECULA (CBSLA) – A Temecula city councilmember is under fire for comments she made during a virtual city council meeting about coronavirus mask mandates.
Jessica Alexander compared her personal defiance of mask requirements to civil rights icon, Rosa Parks, and her defiance of racial segregation.READ MORE: 1 Killed, 1 Injured After Pursuit Suspect Crashes Into Vehicle Near LAX
“[Parks] finally took a stand and moved to the front,” said Alexander. “I’m getting pushed to the back of the bus. I’m telling you, I feel like I’m getting pushed to the back of the bus.”
Late-night talk show host, Stephen Colbert, even criticized her statements in his opening monologue Tuesday, which has now gone viral.READ MORE: Off-Duty LAPD Officer Struck In Sherman Oaks Shooting, Suspect In Custody
“Wow,” he said. “Watching her compare herself to Rosa Parks really took away my appetite.”
Residents in Temecula and Murrieta were outraged at her comments, calling them racist. Some called on Alexander to resign during public comment at Tuesday’s meeting.MORE NEWS: Man, Woman Taken Into Custody After Standoff In Irvine Ends
CBSLA reached out to Alexander and the Mayor of Temecula for comment but have not yet heard back.