CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Hollywood, KCAL 9, Leslie Jones, MTV Movie Awards

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum Leslie Jones will host the MTV Movie & TV Awards next month in Hollywood.

Leslie Jones, The Comedy Act of 2020, accepts the award onstage for the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and on broadcast on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Jones, who was an “SNL” cast member from 2014 to 2019, will also be at the ceremony as a nominee for best comedic performance for her role in “Coming 2 America.”

READ MORE: Three Defendants In Ahmaud Arbery Killing Charged With Federal Hate Crimes

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air over two nights. Winners of scripted categories will be announced during a May 16 event at the Hollywood Palladium.

READ MORE: Crews Battling Brush Fire In Castaic

Winners in unscripted categories will be announced the following night during “Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.”

Jones currently hosts “Supermarket Sweep” on ABC.

MORE NEWS: Long Beach Expands Hours For No-Appointment COVID Vaccines At Convention Center

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)