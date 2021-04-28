LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum Leslie Jones will host the MTV Movie & TV Awards next month in Hollywood.
Jones, who was an "SNL" cast member from 2014 to 2019, will also be at the ceremony as a nominee for best comedic performance for her role in "Coming 2 America."
The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air over two nights. Winners of scripted categories will be announced during a May 16 event at the Hollywood Palladium.
Winners in unscripted categories will be announced the following night during “Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.”
Jones currently hosts "Supermarket Sweep" on ABC.
