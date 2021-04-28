LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A rookie card for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has sold for a basketball record $5.2 million.
The card sold through the trading card website PWCC Marketplace Monday.
It is one of only 23 that were released by Upper Deck in 2003, James’ rookie year.
“At the heart of every collector in 2003, was the hope of pulling the ultra-rare Lebron James Rookie Patch Auto Parallel numbered to 23 copies,” PWCC wrote on its Instagram page. “With so few ever becoming available and demand increasing by the day, this card is quickly becoming the crown jewel of all sports card investing.”
According to CBS News, the previous record for a basketball card sale was set in February, when a card for Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic sold for $4.6 million.
This also ties the record for the highest price ever paid for a sports card, which was set in January when a 1952 card for New York Yankees baseball legend Mickey Mantle also sold for $5.2 million, Sports Illustrated reports.