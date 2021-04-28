LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The second largest school district in the nation will reopen all its school playgrounds beginning next week.
The Los Angeles Unified School District announced Tuesday that it will reopen all playgrounds at its elementary schools and early education centers beginning May 3.
The playgrounds will be cleaned on a regular basis using electrostatic misters and disinfectant, the district said.
Only one cohort of students will be allowed on the playground at a time. Since returning to in-person learning earlier this month, students have been divided into cohorts in order to minimize interaction and avoid the spread of COVID-19.
It was unclear if the playgrounds would be open to the public on evenings and weekends.
On April 13, LAUSD began reopening its campuses to in-person learning for the first time since March of last year.
The reopening was in a phased approach. Elementary schools reopened first, followed by middle and high schools this past Monday.
All returning students were tested the week prior to coming back, and then on a weekly basis after that. Staff will undergo the same testing procedures.