LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – So Cal will experience a big jump in temperatures Wednesday compared to Tuesday. On average, we’ll be up 10-15 degrees with highs a mix of 70s and 80s.
High pressure is building into the region and will strengthen through the end of the week. This means some of the hottest temps we've felt all year will happen during this time. The heat will peak Thursday and Friday with a few records expected to be broken.
Offshore flow will keep the skies clear and warm Wednesday with additional warming Thursday and temperatures up another 4-8 degrees. Friday is forecasted to the warmest with another 2-3 degrees of warming.
Thursday temps:
Beaches: mid-70s
LA/OC: mid-80s
Valleys: mid-90s
Inland Empire: mid-90s
High Deserts: low 90s
Low Deserts: low 100s
Mountains: low 70s
Friday Temps:
Beaches: mid-70s
LA/OC: upper 80s
Valleys: mid 90s
Inland Empire: mid-90s
High Deserts: upper 90s
Low Deserts: 102-105
Mountains: mid-70s
A coastal eddy will keep beach temps a little cooler Friday and Saturday. As you get away from the beach, temperatures will remain very warm.
The high pressure system will drift a little South on Saturday and offshore winds will switch around to onshore. This will mean temps will be a little cooler but will stay above average.
Looking ahead to the weekend, temps will begin to drop 4-8 degrees each day, starting Saturday. By Sunday, we'll cool back down to the 60s & 70s. A little ridge of high pressure pops back up Monday and Tuesday bringing temps to the 60s, 70s & 80s.
Still no rain in the forecast for the next week.