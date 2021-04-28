IRVINE (CBSLA) — The Irvine Police Department Wednesday asked people to avoid Irvine Center Drive and Spectrum Center Drive due to a standoff with a reportedly armed suspect.
Irvine PD SWAT has been called to the scene to handle a barricaded suspect that is reportedly armed.READ MORE: 2 Inglewood Women Sentenced To Prison For Scheming To Defraud Medi-Cal Of Over $500K
— Irvine Police Department (@IrvinePolice) April 29, 2021
It was not immediately clear what preceded the standoff, though police had closed Spectrum Center Drive from Irvine Center Drive and Prism and Quasar Drive between Spectrum Center Driver and Irvine Center Drive.READ MORE: UCI Health Family Health Centers In Anaheim Helping High School Students Get Vaccinated
MORE NEWS: Crews Battling 'North Fire' In Castaic; Mandatory Evacuation Orders In Place
Please continue to avoid Irvine Center Drive and Spectrum due to police activity. Spectrum is closed between Irvine Center Drive and Prism. Quasar is closed between Spectrum Center Drive and Irvine Center Drive.
— Irvine Police Department (@IrvinePolice) April 29, 2021
It was not immediately known when the roads would reopen.