By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Irvine, SWAT Standoff

IRVINE (CBSLA) — The Irvine Police Department Wednesday asked people to avoid Irvine Center Drive and Spectrum Center Drive due to a standoff with a reportedly armed suspect.

It was not immediately clear what preceded the standoff, though police had closed Spectrum Center Drive from Irvine Center Drive and Prism and Quasar Drive between Spectrum Center Driver and Irvine Center Drive.

It was not immediately known when the roads would reopen.