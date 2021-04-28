CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Brush Fire, Castaic, Fire

CASTAIC (CBSLA) — Crews were working to contain a brush fire, dubbed the North Fire, in the Castaic area Wednesday.

Firefighters were sent to the 29000 block of The Old Road at 1:34 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“Units on-scene reporting approx. 1-acre fire burning uphill in light to medium fuels,” the department tweeted at 1:57 p.m.

As of 2:47 p.m., the fire had grown to five acres.

Santa Clarita City said the city was monitoring the fire and would provide updates.

No injuries were immediately reported.

(City News Service contributed to this report.)