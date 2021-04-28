CASTAIC (CBSLA) — Crews were working to contain a brush fire, dubbed the North Fire, in the Castaic area Wednesday.
Firefighters were sent to the 29000 block of The Old Road at 1:34 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
“Units on-scene reporting approx. 1-acre fire burning uphill in light to medium fuels,” the department tweeted at 1:57 p.m.
NORTH FIRE | FS76 | 2900 Blk The Old Road #Castaic | Units on-scene reporting approx. 1 acre fire burning uphill in light to medium fuels. #NorthFire
#LACoFD
— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) April 28, 2021
As of 2:47 p.m., the fire had grown to five acres.
Santa Clarita City said the city was monitoring the fire and would provide updates.
The City is currently monitoring the #NorthFire and will provide updates as soon as they are available. https://t.co/tdTrZc5Sf3
— Santa Clarita City (@santaclarita) April 28, 2021
No injuries were immediately reported.
