LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Avelo Airlines, the country’s newest mainline airline, carried its first passengers Wednesday from the Hollywood Burbank Airport to Santa Rosa.
"Today's first flight represents far more than a 90-minute journey from LA's iconic Hollywood Burbank Airport to the Sonoma County Airport in the heart of California wine country — we're embarking on a new era of choice, convenience and everyday low fares," Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said.
Take-off was at 10:30 a.m. and the plane landed at its destination at 11:55 a.m. The return flight from Santa Rosa to Burbank was scheduled to leave at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday and arrive at 5:35 p.m.
Flight XP 101 will depart Burbank daily at 3:40 p.m. and arrive in Santa Rosa at 5:05 p.m. and flight XP 102 leaves Santa Rosa daily at 5:45 p.m. and arrives in Burbank at 7:20 p.m.
Daily flights on the 89-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft start at $19.
On Thursday, Avelo will begin service three times a week between Burbank and the Pasco, Washington airport.
The following day, Avelo will begin service four times a week between Burbank and the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Montana.
By late May, Avelo will expand to 11 destinations including Arcata- Eureka, Redding; Bend-Redmond, Eugene and Medford, Oregon; Grand Junction, Colorado; Phoenix-Mesa, Arizona; and Ogden-Salt Lake City, Utah.
