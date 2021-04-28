IRVINE (CBSLA) – Investigators are searching for four suspects who attempted to rob a man as he walked through a shopping center parking lot Sunday afternoon in Irvine.
The robbery attempt occurred at around 4 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a shopping center at Harvard Avenue and Main Street.
According to Irvine police, the victim was walking through the lot when a Mercedes A220 sedan and a Nissan Sentra both pulled up and two suspects exited each car, one of whom was holding a gun.
The victim ran to a nearby restaurant as the suspects gave chase, police said. The victim was able to make it into the restaurant, and the suspects did not follow him inside.
The suspects then approached the passenger side of a parked white Range Rover. They appeared to speak to someone inside the vehicle, then the armed suspect tapped the window of the Range Rover with his gun.
The four suspects then ran back to the Mercedes, jumped in and sped out of the lot, police said. The Sentra also sped away.
A portion of the incident was captured on surveillance cameras and by cell phone video from a witness. Investigators believe the suspects may have followed the victim from Los Angeles to Irvine, police said. The victim is not an Irvine resident.
Police have released several surveillance images of the four suspects.
Anyone with information on the case should call detectives at 949-724-7194.