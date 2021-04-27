INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — After a season of hosting NFL games with empty seats, Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium will finally make a major public debut this weekend when it hosts VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World.
Thousands of fully vaccinated spectators will attend the charity concert that is aimed at boosting confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and raising funds for vaccination efforts worldwide.
It will also mark the first major event with spectators at the $5 billion stadium.
The concert, hosted by Selena Gomez, will be taped at 6 p.m. on Sunday and will air on multiple platforms on May 8 as part of a worldwide fundraising event.
According to organizers, the concert will be held in front of an audience of “fully vaccinated frontline health care and essential workers.” The ticket disclaimer requires all attendees to have received their final dose of COVID-19 vaccine no later than April 18 — allowing the required two-week time frame to be considered fully vaccinated.
Organizers have not said how many fans will be in attendance, however, state and county guidelines could allow for tens of thousands of fans to attend the event.
Attendees are required to show proof of full vaccination which will negate the need for social distancing. Masks however will likely be mandated.
Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R. are all scheduled to perform at the event.
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will serve as co-chairs for the Global Citizen fundraising campaign aimed at providing COVID vaccines in poverty-ravaged countries.
President Joe Biden and his wife and Vice President Kamala Harris will also appear on the broadcast along with other world leaders and celebrities.
