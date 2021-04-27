LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — USC announced Tuesday that it intends to require all students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated before returning for on-campus classes and activities in the fall.
However, the requirement won’t take effect until the COVID vaccines receive “full approval” from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration which is expected to happen by late summer.READ MORE: Mural Of Virgin Mary Destroyed At Local Van Nuys Church; Suspect Caught On Camera
Currently, vaccines are being administered under emergency-use authorizations from the FDA.
Last week, the California State University and the University of California systems announced they will also intend to require all returning students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated.
Students planning to return to a UC campus this fall will need to update their immunization records to indicate whether they have been vaccinated, or have an approved exception or medical exemption.READ MORE: Alexis Carbajal, Mingzhi Zhu Identified As 2 Killed In Shooting Spree From Downtown LA To Fullerton
The USC and the Cal State and UC systems are expected to allow for exemptions based on medical or religious grounds.
As of this week, USC has directly administered more than 67,000 COVID- 19 vaccination doses to patients, faculty, staff and students, according to an email message from USC Provost Charles Zukoski.
USC also announced that fully vaccinated USC students, faculty and staff will not be required to undergo coronavirus testing before entering campus or taking part in on-campus activities after Monday.MORE NEWS: 'We Can't Live Like This': Junk Returns To Yard Of Granada Hills Home
According to the university, students, faculty and staff must show proof of vaccination or file a declination by June 1 to access on-campus activities.