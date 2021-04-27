LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect in three shootings in the Exposition Park area early Tuesday morning which left at least two people dead later lead authorities on a pursuit which came to an end with a standoff in Anaheim.
The situation began at around 1 a.m. when the suspect opened fire in the area of Figueroa Street and Exposition Park, according to Los Angeles police. One person was shot multiple times.
A second shooting occurred in a Starbucks drive-thru at Figueroa and 28th streets, where a person who was in line at the drive-thru was killed.
A third shooting then took place at Figueroa and 7th Streets, where a driver was killed.
The shootings prompted USC to issue an alert to its student body.
LAPD officers then engaged in a pursuit with the suspect that wound its way onto the 60 and 57 freeways down its way south into Orange County. The suspect shot at police during the chase, police said.
The pursuit eventually came to an end on the westbound side of the 91 Freeway near the Brookhurst Street exit, on the border of Anaheim and Fullerton, where the suspect was refusing to exit the car. He appeared to be acting erratically.
The standoff was ongoing as of 4:45 a.m. The 91 Freeway was shut down in both directions.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.