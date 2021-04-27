BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – A student was robbed outside Beverly Hills High School Monday afternoon.
The incident occurred at 4:20 p.m. on the perimeter of the school, which is located at 241 S. Moreno Dr.READ MORE: Man Shot To Death In Starbucks Drive-Thru In Exposition Park Was Recently Married, Wife Was In Car
The superintendent of Beverly Hills Unified School District confirmed in a letter to parents that a group of students were returning to campus for an afterschool activity when they were met by the suspects.
The suspects stole one item from a student, and attempted to steal several more items, Superintendent Dr. Michael Bregy wrote in the letter.READ MORE: 2 Murdered In Exposition Park Shooting Spree; Suspect Killed In Shootout After Leading Police On Chase Down To Fullerton
It’s unclear exactly how many suspects were involved or whether they were armed. No one was hurt.
“We applaud our students who handled the matter in the safest and most effective way possible throughout this incident,” Bregy wrote.
Beverly Hills police confirmed the incident to CBSLA. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Vaccinated People Can Go Without Masks Outdoors, According To New CDC Guidelines
The victims were likely targeted at random, Bregy said.