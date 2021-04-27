LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As Los Angeles County meets the criteria to advance to the least-restrictive yellow tier of the state’s reopening plan, what does that mean for its businesses and residents?
Moving to the yellow tier would mean a further easing of capacity restrictions at businesses, gatherings and events, both indoors and outdoors.
Below are some of the modifications that can happen under the yellow tier:
- Fitness centers, cardrooms, wineries and breweries would be permitted to increase indoor capacity to 50%, up from the current 25%;
- Bars would be able to open indoors at 25% of capacity;
- Outdoor venues such as Dodger Stadium could increase capacity to 67%, up from the current 33%;
- Amusement parks could allow 35% of capacity, up from 25%.
Los Angeles County needs to maintain its case rate of under two per 100,000 people for a week in order to move into that less restrictive tier.
