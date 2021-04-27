LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Tuesday that it would adjust its mask mandate this week to align with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear face coverings outside unless they are in a crowd where maintaining six feet of distance is not possible, at large-scale events or gatherings or in indoor settings where unvaccinated people may be present.

Those who are not yet fully vaccinated, including those who have only received one dose of the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, will still need to continue wearing face coverings in all settings when they are around people not in their household.

“While these changes are appropriate and science-based, they can create unintended risk if individuals not yet fully vaccinated discontinue wearing their masks in situations where they may become infected,” Public Health said in a statement. “More than 50% of the people living in Los Angeles County are not yet fully vaccinated and intermingling with others who are not vaccinated and unmasked increases the possibility of virus transmission.”

County health officials also called for everyone 16 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible, with those living or working in L.A. County able to show up this week at county-run sites during operating hours to get vaccinated.

The county is expected to update the Health Officer Order this week to reflect the changes to face covering requirements and provide guidance on additional activities and settings.