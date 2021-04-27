LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Grammy Museum will reopen to the public on May 21 after being closed for more than a year.
"We're thrilled that the day has come that we can reopen our doors and welcome our community back to the Grammy Museum, including free admission to first responders, healthcare and essential workers through June 2021 to show our deepest gratitude," said Michael Sticka, the museum's president. "We have a wide-range of new exhibits for visitors to experience and I'm proud of our hard-working team who has made sure the museum is safe and enjoyable for all."
The museum, located at 800 W. Olympic Blvd. in downtown Los Angeles, will reopen with three new major exhibits: “Dave Matthews Band: Inside and Out”,” “Y Para Siempre… Marco Antonio Solis,” and the previously announced “Motown: The Sound Of Young America.”
Free admission will be offered to first responders, health care workers and essential workers through June.
Special preview days will be held the weekend of May 15-16.
To align with county health guidelines, new health and safety protocols will be in place, including advanced timed-entry online ticketing, face masks, temperature checks, a touchless visitor experience, enhanced and more frequent cleaning and sanitizing protocols, one-way paths through museum floors and hand sanitizing stations.
The Clive Davis Theater remains closed until further notice for evening programming but will be open during the day as part of the Motown exhibit for special film viewing.
Members will be invited to join a virtual event on May 13 at 5:30 p.m. to celebrate the reopening.
For more information visit grammymuseum.org.
