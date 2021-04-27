LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect wanted in three separate drive-by shootings early Tuesday morning in Exposition Park and downtown Los Angeles — which left two people dead — was himself shot and killed by police following a lengthy pursuit and a dramatic standoff on a major freeway in the Orange County city of Fullerton.

The shootings appeared to be random in nature. The situation unfolded just before 1 a.m. when the suspect opened fire on a car in the area of Figueroa Street and Exposition Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police. One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

About 30 minutes later, a second shooting occurred in a Starbucks drive-thru at Figueroa and 28th streets, where a man who was waiting in line at the drive-thru died on scene, police said. The family of the victim told told CBSLA that he was in his 20s and lived in the area. His sister worked as a barista at the Starbucks, but it’s unclear if she was there at the time of the shooting.

A third drive-by shooting took place minutes later at Figueroa and 7th streets in downtown L.A, where the male driver of a Cadillac Escalade was also killed.

“The officers quickly discovered that it was the same shooting suspect description, a male in a white Cherokee, that information was immediately put out to all patrol units to stop the violence,” LAPD Lt. Raul Jovel said at a Tuesday morning briefing in Fullerton. “The officers realized the suspect was shooting community members, almost at random.”

The shootings also prompted nearby USC to issue an alert to its student body.

About 15 minutes after the third shooting, officers spotted the suspect’s Jeep at Washington Boulevard and Maple Avenue, and a pursuit ensued.

The SUV wound its way onto the 10, 57 and 60 freeways and down its Orange County. The suspect shot at officers during the chase, the LAPD reports.

At around 3:30 a.m., California Highway Patrol deployed spike strips, which were successful in bringing the Jeep to a stop on the westbound side of the 91 Freeway, near the Raymond Avenue exit, on the border of Anaheim and Fullerton.

However, the suspect refused to exit the SUV and continued to act erratically, rolling his windows up and down. An LAPD SWAT team was called in and the 91 Freeway was shut down in both directions.

Police attempted to negotiate with the man using loudspeakers.

“At one point, they tried to have the suspect talk to a family member, that was unsuccessful,” Jovel said.

Police deployed flashbangs and tear gas into the Jeep. Then, at around 5:15 a.m., the suspect allegedly opened fire on officers, prompting them to return fire. He was struck and killed.

“At one point the suspect fired at the officers, resulted in an officer-involved shooting,” Jovel said. “The suspect was hit by gunfire and was pronounced dead at scene by the local fire department.”

A pistol was recovered from the scene. The suspect, a man in his late 40s or early 50s, was not immediately identified.

Meanwhile, Figueroa Street remained shut down between 27th and 30th streets in Exposition Park while detectives canvass the multiple crime scenes.

The victims’ names have not been released.

All lanes of the westbound 91 Freeway remained closed as of 10 a.m. The eastbound side had fully reopened.