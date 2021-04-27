LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man sitting in his car in a Starbucks drive-thru was among two people killed when gunman went on a shooting spree in Exposition Park and downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

The victim, identified by his family as 25-year-old Alexis Carbajal, was sitting in his car in the drive-thru of a Starbucks at Figueroa and 28th streets at around 1 a.m. with his wife when he was struck several times in a drive-by shooting. He died on scene, Los Angeles police said. His wife was unhurt.

It was one of three such shootings in the area over a 30-minute span, that left two men dead and a third wounded. Authorities believe the gunman targeted the victims at random.

The suspect then lead authorities on a wild chase down to Fullerton in Orange County, where he was killed following a standoff and shootout with LAPD officers just after 5 a.m.

Carbajal’s uncle, Albert Alaya, told CBSLA later Tuesday morning that his nephew Alexis had just recently married.

“They just called me, said he passed away,” Alaya said. “I didn’t know what to say, I didn’t know what to do.”

In security video obtained by CBSLA, the suspect is seen driving north past the Starbucks, he then tries to drive the wrong way through the drive thru. Carbajal, in a blue Mustang, tries to back up, but the suspect keeps driving towards him. The two appear to have some kind of confrontation before the suspect opens fire, then drives out towards the back of the Starbucks.

Moments later, a police car comes from that same direction.

This security video shows the driver of a blue Mustang trying to back up, when an armed suspect in a white Jeep pulls the wrong way into a Starbucks drive-thru. The suspect shot & killed the driver, identified by family as 25 yr old Alexis Carbajal. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/6dwnW2K4Sf — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) April 27, 2021

Alaya says he doesn’t understand why it happened.

“Probably some crazy kid who went nuts with a gun, starting killing innocent people, I hear that’s what they’re saying,” Alaya said. “He was one of them.”

Carbajal’s wife is seen in the video running to the drive-thru window to get help. Neither she nor any of the Starbucks employees were hurt.

Carbajal’s sister worked as a barista at the coffee shop, but was not there at the time of the shooting.